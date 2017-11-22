Czech President Milos Zeman Urges the EU to Stop Sanctions Against Russia
Czech President Milos Zeman has called for an end to the EU sanctions imposed against Russia because of the crisis in Ukraine and the measures taken by Moscow to retaliate. The Pro-russian veteran made remarks after meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Black Sea resort of Sochi.
"I have not accepted these sanctions, I have long opposed them, not just European sanctions against Russia but also Russian sanctions against the EU," he said.
Relations between Brussels and Moscow were strained after the annexation of the Crimean Peninsula by the Russian government in 2014. The European Union has introduced severe economic sanctions, mostly aimed at banks as well as defense and oil companies. Russia responded by banning food imports from EU Member States. "The stabilization of relations between Russia and the EU will be in the common interest," Putin said, thanks to Zeman for his "efforts to develop Russian-Czech relations."
73-year-old Zeman faces election in January, it is expected that he will win a second term.
