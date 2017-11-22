NIMH: Mostly Cloudy Over Bulgaria, Almost no Rains

Bulgaria: NIMH: Mostly Cloudy Over Bulgaria, Almost no Rains

It will be mostly cloudy over the country today, but there will be almost no rains, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told FOCUS News Agency.

In the afternoon, the clouds will start to scatter and decrease from the West. Light to moderate wind will continue blowing from West-Northwest, bringing warmer air today.

Temperatures will rise, with maximum ones in most places reaching 10°C to 15°C, in Sofia around 11°C.

