A 45-year-old Man was Found Shot in Sofia
Crime | November 22, 2017, Wednesday // 09:50| Views: | Comments: 0
inews.bg
Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
A 45-year-old man was found shot in a garage in the Sofia quarter of Hipodruma, sega reported.
The body was discovered last night by people living in the area.
According to the initial information, the inspection has established, besides a gunshot wound, there are knife wounds. Police works on clearing up the circumstances of the crime. Currently, no version is excluded. On site inspections continue.
- » A Terrorist Attack in an Iraqi City has taken Dozens of Lives
- » CNN: Nigeria Bombing, 50 Killed in Early Morning Attack on Mosque
- » EU Officials Accused of Selling Illegal Alcohol in Afghanistan
- » The Infamous Convicted Killer Charles Manson Died after 40 Years in Jail
- » The US Police Arrested over 200 Members of a Criminal Group
- » Migrant-Smuggling Gang Caught in Bulgaria
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)