A 45-year-old Man was Found Shot in Sofia

Bulgaria: A 45-year-old Man was Found Shot in Sofia inews.bg

A 45-year-old man was found shot in a garage in the Sofia quarter of Hipodruma, sega reported.

The body was discovered last night by people living in the area.

According to the initial information, the inspection has established, besides a gunshot wound, there are knife wounds. Police works on clearing up the circumstances of the crime. Currently, no version is excluded. On site inspections continue.

