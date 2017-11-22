Cuba Negotiates the Purchase of Two Cargo Ships and Two Catamarans from Bulgaria

Bulgaria: Cuba Negotiates the Purchase of Two Cargo Ships and Two Catamarans from Bulgaria

"We are negotiating with Varna companies to buy two cargo ships and two catamarans in order to boost bilateral trade," said Cuba's Ambassador to Bulgaria, Pedro Rodriguez, quoted by the press service of Varna Municipality. He and other guests from the island state, including Aleida Guevara March, daughter of Cuban revolutionary Ernesto Che Guevara, visited the seaside town on Tuesday.

The ambassador also talks about the possibility of opening a direct flight Varna - Havana. About 30% of the passengers currently using the Istanbul destination for the Cuban capital were Bulgarians. The guests praised the project for reconstruction of the Varna port. "In Cuba, the port of Mariel claims to be one of the most important in the world. It will be useful to exchange experience with different activities with your city, "said Aleida Guevara.

