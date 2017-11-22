Repair of both Tubes of the Vitinya Tunnel on the Hemus Highway is Officially Completed

Today, the repair of both pipes of the Vitinya tunnel on the Hemus highway is officially completed, and the pipe was opened in the direction to Sofia in the morning, reported bTV.

During the repair of the longest tunnel in Bulgaria were installed energy-efficient LED lighting, video surveillance, fire alarm and announcement system. At the entrances, a traffic light system was also installed.



The Road Agency said the traffic in the direction to Varna would be stopped today. The reason is to carry out an inspection of the bridge immediately after the Vitinya tunnel, which has also been refurbished in recent months.



During the inspection, road traffic will be redirected to the Sofia pipe.