Spain Placed Migrants in Jail

Human rights organizations have warned that nearly 500 migrants, mostly from Algeria, were placed in a newly-formed prison in Spain, AFP reports.

According to data from the authorities in Madrid, since last Thursday, 1000 people have "attacked" the Spanish coast with boats across the Mediterranean Sea. Half of them were intercepted by the security guards near Murcia, and then taken to a new prison near Malaga, which has not yet been put into operation.

The Spanish government has reported that migrant centers are overcrowded. Interior Minister Juan Ignacio Zoydo said it was better to keep people in sanitary facilities, showers, hot water and beds than in tent camps.