Medical Establishments in Bulgaria are Out of Influenza Vaccines
Influenza vaccines have ended, alarm bTV.
The signal was passed by viewers of the TV network, and then confirmed by doctors and pharmacists. "In Bulgaria, two companies import vaccines that are adapted to the strains of influenza viruses this winter. One vaccine is priced at about 10 leva, and the other one is four-valent - about 20 leva. One company responded that this year had imported almost the same amount of vaccines as the previous one. On the other hand, they said the planned sales are confidential information as the planned quantities are based on sales in previous years, "TV reported.
According to statistics in Bulgaria, of every 100 people the vaccinated are only two or three. In many EU countries, flu shots are paid by the state for risk groups. In our country people buy them.
- » The Sale of 21 Tonnes of Unfit Meat has been Stopped
- » Equal Access to Medicines is a Priority for Bulgaria and the Netherlands
- » 460 000 Bulgarians Live with Diabetes
- » Decorated Cups Could be Potentially Harmful
- » Dark Chocolate is Useful for Treating High Blood Pressure
- » The Bulgarian Food Safety Agency Denies that Meat with Antibiotics Reaches Consumers