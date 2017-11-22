Medical Establishments in Bulgaria are Out of Influenza Vaccines

Society » HEALTH | November 22, 2017, Wednesday // 09:23| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Medical Establishments in Bulgaria are Out of Influenza Vaccines Pixabay.com

Influenza vaccines have ended, alarm bTV.

The signal was passed by viewers of the TV network, and then confirmed by doctors and pharmacists. "In Bulgaria, two companies import vaccines that are adapted to the strains of influenza viruses this winter. One vaccine is priced at about 10 leva, and the other one is four-valent - about 20 leva. One company responded that this year had imported almost the same amount of vaccines as the previous one. On the other hand, they said the planned sales are confidential information as the planned quantities are based on sales in previous years, "TV reported.

According to statistics in Bulgaria, of every 100 people the vaccinated are only two or three. In many EU countries, flu shots are paid by the state for risk groups. In our country people buy them.

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: flu, vaccine, end
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria