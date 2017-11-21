Archaeologists Find Ancient Thracian Fortress near Bulgaria’s Burgas Bulldozed by Treasure Hunter

Society » ARCHAEOLOGY | November 21, 2017, Tuesday // 21:25| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Archaeologists Find Ancient Thracian Fortress near Bulgaria’s Burgas Bulldozed by Treasure Hunter The fortress wall of the newly found Ancient Thracian settlement near Bulgaria’s Burgas was 1.5 meters wide. Photo: Burgas Regional Museum of History via Desant

An Ancient Thracian fortress from the Late Hellenistic Period (2th-1st century BC) has been discovered by archaeologists near the town of Izvor, Burgas District, in Southeast Bulgaria, after the site had been damaged by a treasure hunter.

Learn more HERE!

*Content provided by ArchaeologyinBulgaria.com.

Archaeology » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ancient Thrace, thracians, Ancient Thracian, fortress, Burgas, treasure hunter, treasure hunters, treasure hunting, archaeology, archaeologists, archaeologist, ArchaeologyinBulgaria.com
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria