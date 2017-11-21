Archaeologists Find Ancient Thracian Fortress near Bulgaria’s Burgas Bulldozed by Treasure Hunter
The fortress wall of the newly found Ancient Thracian settlement near Bulgaria’s Burgas was 1.5 meters wide. Photo: Burgas Regional Museum of History via Desant
An Ancient Thracian fortress from the Late Hellenistic Period (2th-1st century BC) has been discovered by archaeologists near the town of Izvor, Burgas District, in Southeast Bulgaria, after the site had been damaged by a treasure hunter.
