Coming Soon The New Book of Peika.bg: "Mystical Walks Around Bulgaria for Extraordinary Travelers!"

The new edition will be released in December

Great news for all who seek adventures, mysticism and pleasant walks! The site of Peika.bg publishes a new book "Mystical walks around Bulgaria for extraordinary travelers"! It will be on the market in December!

Mysterious rock sanctuaries, ancient observatories, springs with healing water, temples of miracles, spooky villages, strong energy centers in Bulgaria - these are just some of the mystical walks in the book ... These and many more magical destinations, legends of local folklore and exciting meetings await you on the pages of the book "Mystical walks in Bulgaria for extraordinary travelers"!

Walks described in the book will take you on an unusual trip with wonderful stories, landscapes and emotions. They will introduce you with the kind-hearted local people in the most fabulous parts of Bulgaria. They will remind you of Bulgarian folklore and from here on, you will also become its guardians!

The thing that makes a place special is the story that hovers around it. It can pique your curiosity, reveal encrypted secrets, help us not only to see the places we visit but also to understand them, feel them...

The book "Mystical walks around Bulgaria for extraordinary travelers"! offers a different kind of journey through Bulgarian folklore. You will learn about the legends of strange objects that today are kept safe by few people in obscure parts of the mountain or in some deserted village.

In the book you will also find: accurate routes, useful information, GPS coordinates, curious facts about each site and tips for extraordinary travelers!

Author and photographer of the book is the chief editor of the site Peika.bg - Boryana Krasteva. She personally discovers and unveils wonders around Bulgaria for several months, searches for strange legends, meets with interesting local people who share mystical stories from their region.

Welcome to the premiere of the book Mystical Walks in Bulgaria for Extraordinary Travelers! on 07.12.2017 at 19:00 in the bar "Friday" (21 Gen. Yosif V. Gurko Str.)!

The journey is the ability to feel ... Feel the magic of mystical Bulgaria!