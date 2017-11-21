Vucic Promises Russia a "Military-neutral" Serbia

Serbia will remain a military-neutral state. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said today during a meeting in Belgrade with Russia's Speaker of Russia's Upper House of Parliament, Valentina Matvienko, according to TASS.

"Serbia retains its position despite the pressure on the country, and I said this a few days ago in Brussels in NATO: Serbia has been and will remain a military-neutral country," Vucic said.

He thanked once again for the MiG-29 fighters, which Russia supplied to Serbia as military and technical assistance.