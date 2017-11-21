Vucic Promises Russia a "Military-neutral" Serbia

World | November 21, 2017, Tuesday // 16:15| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Vucic Promises Russia a "Military-neutral" Serbia Source: Twitter

Serbia will remain a military-neutral state. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said today during a meeting in Belgrade with Russia's Speaker of Russia's Upper House of Parliament, Valentina Matvienko, according to TASS.

"Serbia retains its position despite the pressure on the country, and I said this a few days ago in Brussels in NATO: Serbia has been and will remain a military-neutral country," Vucic said.

He thanked once again for the MiG-29 fighters, which Russia supplied to Serbia as military and technical assistance.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Vucic, military, neutral, EU, Russia
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria