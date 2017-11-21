Bulgaria in the Top 5 in the EU on Export Growth for the Period January-September

For the first nine months of the year, exports of goods from Bulgaria increased by 14% compared to the same period of the previous year and amounted to EUR 19.6 billion, which ranks us in the top five of the EU countries on this indicator.

Deputy Economy Minister Lachezar Borisov said at a round table "Is the Time of New Protectionism Coming?", Organized by the Higher School of Insurance and Finance, writes Investor.bg.

The topic of the discussion was the new protectionist tendencies in the world and their consequences for the Bulgarian foreign trade.

Deputy Minister Borisov pointed out that, according to Eurostat data for the period January - September 2017, exports of Bulgarian goods to European Union countries increased by 11% and for third countries by over 20%. According to him, the Ministry of Economy will continue to support exports as the export of goods has become one of the main sources of growth in the Bulgarian economy.