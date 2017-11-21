In 13 Seconds, the Largest Indoor Stadium in the World was Destroyed (Video)

Only 13 seconds were enough to blow up the whole structure of the largest indoor stadium in the world - the Georgia Dome. The 25-year-old stadium hosted US football and basketball games was one of the venues of the finals in the gymnastics event during the 1996 Olympics.

The demolition itself was planned 2 years ago. At the base of the stadium, 3000 holes were drilled and 2.5 tons of explosives were placed. First, the walls were blown, and then the rest.