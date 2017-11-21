In 13 Seconds, the Largest Indoor Stadium in the World was Destroyed (Video)
November 21, 2017, Tuesday
Only 13 seconds were enough to blow up the whole structure of the largest indoor stadium in the world - the Georgia Dome. The 25-year-old stadium hosted US football and basketball games was one of the venues of the finals in the gymnastics event during the 1996 Olympics.
The demolition itself was planned 2 years ago. At the base of the stadium, 3000 holes were drilled and 2.5 tons of explosives were placed. First, the walls were blown, and then the rest.
