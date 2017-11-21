Speaker of The Bulgarian Parliament: The National Assembly and the EP Go Hand in Hand

''The National Assembly and the European Parliament (EP) go hand in hand.'' This was announced by the Speaker of the Parliament Tsveta Karayancheva, BGNES reported.

"It is an honor for us to welcome the EP President Antonio Tajani to the building of the Bulgarian Parliament, which has been a symbol of democracy in the country since the end of the 19th century. On the eve of the first Bulgarian Presidency our slogan makes the strength more relevant than ever. That is why it was adopted as an official motto for the presidency, "said Tsveta Karayancheva.

"Your participation today is a clear sign between the excellent cooperation between the National Assembly and the EP. The National Assembly and the EP go hand in hand. I am confident that in the coming months it will become more intense and beneficial, "Karayancheva further said.

She pointed out that for the success of the presidency we will also need the support and commitment of the EP.

"What we are gathering today is our common responsibility to European citizens, together to draw the path to a just and prosperous Europe," the National Assembly's president said. Previously a bilateral meeting between Karayancheva and European Parliament President Antonio Tajani was held.