A joint Meeting of the Macedonian and Serbian Government will be Held Early Next Year

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | November 21, 2017, Tuesday // 15:25| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: A joint Meeting of the Macedonian and Serbian Government will be Held Early Next Year facebook profile

A joint meeting of the Macedonian and Serbian government will be held early next year. This was announced at a meeting in Belgrade between Prime Ministers Anna Brnabic and Zoran Zaev, reported BGNES. 

Before the meeting with Vucic, Zaev met with Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic at the Palace of Serbia. 

Brnabic announced later that she and Zaev agreed to hold a joint session of their cabinets in late February or early March. 

In addition, she stressed that his visit was "important for the entire region and the deepening of cooperation between the two countries." 

"Regional cooperation and regional integration is very important, because without regional peace and stability there can be no European integration of the Western Balkans," Brnabic said after the meeting. 

Zaev said that relations between Macedonia and Serbia are those of "partnership and good neighborliness," and said that Serbia and Macedonia are "now as before" linked many issues, which opens the potential for further cooperation. 

Zaev also that he and Brnabic spoke about the regional cooperation, and that Macedonia supports the proposal to make Belgrade the seat of the Transport Secretariat, within the framework of the Berlin Process.

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: macedonia, Serbia, zoran zaev, meeting, Western Balkans
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria