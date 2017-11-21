A joint meeting of the Macedonian and Serbian government will be held early next year. This was announced at a meeting in Belgrade between Prime Ministers Anna Brnabic and Zoran Zaev, reported BGNES.



Before the meeting with Vucic, Zaev met with Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic at the Palace of Serbia.



Brnabic announced later that she and Zaev agreed to hold a joint session of their cabinets in late February or early March.



In addition, she stressed that his visit was "important for the entire region and the deepening of cooperation between the two countries."



"Regional cooperation and regional integration is very important, because without regional peace and stability there can be no European integration of the Western Balkans," Brnabic said after the meeting.



Zaev said that relations between Macedonia and Serbia are those of "partnership and good neighborliness," and said that Serbia and Macedonia are "now as before" linked many issues, which opens the potential for further cooperation.



Zaev also that he and Brnabic spoke about the regional cooperation, and that Macedonia supports the proposal to make Belgrade the seat of the Transport Secretariat, within the framework of the Berlin Process.