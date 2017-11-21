Snow Blocks the Turkish Capital

The first snow of the season in high places in Ankara, and torrential rains in the lower parts of the Turkish capital, confused the daily rhythm of life, Turkish NTV television reported.

There were intense snowfalls in the neighborhoods of Ahledalbell, Indjak and Oran. The strong wind also caused snow blizzards. Road visibility dropped to 100 meters. Snowmobiles travel around the capital and clean the snow. In some central areas of Ankara torrential rains last night flooded main streets.

During the night the rain passed into snow. In some places the snow cover reached 10 centimeters. The authorities reminded the drivers that they should only travel with winter tires and drive carefully. Precipitation is expected to continue until the end of the week.