Snow Blocks the Turkish Capital

Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 21, 2017, Tuesday // 14:36| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Snow Blocks the Turkish Capital Source: Twitter

The first snow of the season in high places in Ankara, and torrential rains in the lower parts of the Turkish capital, confused the daily rhythm of life, Turkish NTV television reported.

There were intense snowfalls in the neighborhoods of Ahledalbell, Indjak and Oran. The strong wind also caused snow blizzards. Road visibility dropped to 100 meters. Snowmobiles travel around the capital and clean the snow. In some central areas of Ankara torrential rains last night flooded main streets.

During the night the rain passed into snow. In some places the snow cover reached 10 centimeters. The authorities reminded the drivers that they should only travel with winter tires and drive carefully. Precipitation is expected to continue until the end of the week.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: snowfall, Ankara, block
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria