France is Considering a Ban on Smoking in Movies

French cinema is full of images of stars such as Bridget Bardo and Gerard Depardio, who impress with a cool vision, reinforced by a cigarette in one hand. But that may change as the debate about whether smoking needs to be displayed on the big screen is again discussed in the country, The Local newspaper quoted by Expert.bg has reported.

France's film industry has long been accused of "normalizing" smoking, and some of the politicians in Paris have gone even further, saying the industry is practically "advertising for tobacco use."

"Seventy percent of the new French films show at least one person who smokes," one of the senators warned, adding that these productions are being watched by children and adolescents and accordingly have an impact on them.

The French Health Minister agreed with the Senator. "I do not understand the importance of smoking in French cinema," adding that she would talk about the issue with the French Minister of Culture in an attempt to achieve "de-normalization of the image of tobacco in society."

The minister has promised a "strong action" against smoking on the big screen, but did not clarify whether she is considering introducing a total ban. Politicians, however, will have the difficult task of convincing the French if, judging by their social media reaction, the measure is unlikely to be imposed.