North Korea Bans Alcohol and Entertainment During Group Gatherings

North Korea leader Kim Jong-un keeps his citizens under strict control as we judge in the stories of people fleeing the country, but now he tightens his control even further, forbidding even alcohol and songs, according to Fox News.

The North Koreans will no longer be able to participate in any "gatherings involving alcohol, singing or other entertainment," said the South Korean Yonhap agency quoted the US TeleCall.

The regime in Pyongyang will also tighten the control of the information coming from the outside world, which is entirely in the hands of the state machine.

The objective - to prevent the "possible negative effect" of the new set of sanctions against North Korea over its ongoing nuclear provocations.

Percussion checks are also being carried out in the North Korean Army Politburo, one of the largest (at least number of soldiers) in the world.