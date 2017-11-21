Explosion in New York Injured 30 People

Two explosions and a subsequent fire erupted in a cosmetics factory in New York, Dailymail reported. One man lost his life in the blasts in New York and more than 30 people were injured. Among the injured there were firefighters who were in the building during the second blast.

The fire is blazing at the Verla International factory, located in the Hudson Valley, about an hour north of New York. The incident happened Monday morning about 10:30 local time.

The dead man worked in the factory. Twenty-seven workers and seven firefighters were injured.

 

