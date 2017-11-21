LeBron James Produces an Exclusive YouTube Series (Video Trailer)

Source: YouTube

Basketball star Lebron James becomes the next big name to make video content for YouTube, reports kaldata. 

He will be an executive producer of the documentary series Best Shot, the history of a group of school basketball players under Mentor of former NBA player Jay Williams. The series follows the basketball dreams and the group's life obstacles. The series will have eight episodes, and the director will be Michael John Warren, who has previously made documentaries about Nicki Minaj and Jay Z.

Best Shot will be broadcast on YouTube Red in 2018

 

