Archaeologists have Discovered the Earliest Known Drawings of Dogs (Video)

German archaeologists have discovered rock paintings of 8,000-year-old dogs in Saudi Arabia, the Daily Mail reported. On one of the drawings is of a bow hunter surrounded by 13 dogs. This painting, found in the Arabian desert, is the oldest known image of a dog, as well as a strap to control it. So far the earliest known drawing of a dog was from Egypt. It was made on a wall of about 5500 years.

Scientists at the Max Planck Institute for Human History Studies in Jena cataloged more than 1,400 rock drawings. They processed nearly 7,000 images of animals and humans, of which 349 were dogs. The drawings are from two objects - 156 by Shuameymis and 193 by Juba. The hunting scene is from Shuayimis - a hilly area in northwest Saudi Arabia, where rivers have formed from the rains and there was vegetation alongside. Dogs have eared ears, short snouts and curved tails, indicating they are rather domesticated.

According to experts, they resemble Canaan dogs, who now live in freedom in the Middle East. Hunters may have used occasions to keep the valuable dog tracers nearby or to train their new animals. It is also possible for the drawings to be symbolic, thus showing the relationship between man and animal. Dogs are domesticated 20,000 to 40,000 years ago in Eurasia, a genetic study by scientists from Stowe Brook University found. They drew DNA from skeletal remains of Neolithic animals from archaeological sites in Germany and Ireland.