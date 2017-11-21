Google has Declared War on the Russian Sites Sputnik and RT
Google restricted access to Russian media news Sputnik and RT. This was said by Alphabet CEO Eric Schmidt, the parent company of Google - largest internet search engine.
"At the moment, we are working on breaking down these websites," said Sputnik and RT ("Russia Today"), said Schmidt at the International Security Forum in Halifax, Canada. Google will limit the impact of propaganda and are currently trying to build a system that will block similar content from reaching the general public, but Schmidt said he has opposed the ban on these websites.
