Britain has Allowed the Tests of Autonomous Cars

Fully autonomous vehicles with no pedals, steering wheel, exterior mirrors and cab driver will appear on the UK roads in 2021. Corrections to the relevant laws are currently being prepared, initially referring only to test prototypes, reports The Guardian.

Mike Hose, executive director of carmaker and trader organization, said they all fully supported the government's efforts to make the UK one of the world's best places to develop, test and sell autonomous vehicles.

"These machines will transform both our roads and our society because they will greatly reduce the number of accidents. In this way, they will also bring billions of pounds into the economy of the country. We are looking forward to the beginning of cooperation with the government in this area, "said Hose.

