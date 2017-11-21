Amsterdam and Paris will Host Two European Agencies after Brexit

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) moved to Amsterdam and the European Banking Authority (EBA) - in Paris. This is the final outcome of the EU Council meeting, which lasted until late Monday, where the 27 member states (naturally without the UK) have decided where to move the two agencies. They have to leave London because of Britain's decision to leave the EU, reports capital.

In the final, Amsterdam defeated Milan in the race for medicines agency's home, involving 16 EU countries, including Bulgaria. Sofia was a clear outsider for the EMA, and the decision Bulgaria to take part in the race was taken at the last minute, aiming to get the country into the game. In the EMA study, and in the European Commission's report, the Bulgarian capital collects the least points as a desired place to host the medical agency.

Paris will host the European Banking Authority, for which eight countries competed - Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, Ireland, Poland and Luxembourg. The second round came to Frankfurt, Dublin and Paris, but during the vote, the German favorite city dropped out, and in the final the French capital prevailed over the Irish.

The decision is also in favor of Paris's desire to replace London as the EU's financial center after Brexit.