Turkish Coast Guard Rescues 6 Crewmen From Drifting Ship in Black Sea

Bulgaria: Turkish Coast Guard Rescues 6 Crewmen From Drifting Ship in Black Sea pixabay.com

Turkish Coast Guard teams rescued six crew members from a Russian cargo ship Tuesday after the vessel issued an emergency call off the Black Sea coast, Daily Sabah reported.

A helicopter crew plucked the six seamen from Nefterodoz 29 ship, adrift by strong winds 1 mile (1.6 kilometers) off the coast of Bartın province, said a security official, who asked to remain anonymous due to restrictions to speaking to the media.

The rescued crew members were brought to the Bartın port.

The vessel was carrying iron and had set sail from Russia's Rostov Port.

