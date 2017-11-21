Beyonce is the World's Highest Paid Female Singer
Beyonce is the world's highest paid female singer. According to Forbes Magazine, for one year she has earned USD 105 million.
A major contribution to the singer's financial success has her Lemonade album last year and her world tour revenue.
The second in the charts is Adele. After returning to the scene and following World Tour, she added USD 69 million to her bank accounts.
In the top five are Taylor Swift, Celine Dion and Jennifer Lopez.
