Protests in Front of All Prisons in the Country are Expected

After employees of the prisons in Sofia, Stara Zagora and Burgas have already expressed their dissatisfaction with the low salaries in the sector, two more prisons will follow their example today.

Employees from prisons, arrests and security guards in Varna and Vratsa will protest in front of the prisons in both cities today, reported BGNES.



Protests are expected on November 23 in the following cities:

Belene, 08.30; Plovdiv, 09.00; Boychinovtsi, 09.00; Lovech, 11.00h;

on November 27 in Bobov Dol, 09.00h.

and also on 28th of November in Sliven, 12.00h.