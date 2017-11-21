Bulgarian Foreign Minister: Europe's Stability and Future Goes Through the European Perspective and the Connectivity of the Western Balkans

''I took part in a meeting with the delegation headed by EU Parliament Speaker Antonio Tajani.During the meeting, we discussed the priorities of the upcoming EU Council Presidency in the context of the theme of the future of Europe, the challenges of the migration crisis and the need to restore the sense of security and stability of the citizens.'' This is what Deputy Prime Minister for Justice Reform and Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva announced in her Facebook profile. 

''My colleagues united on the understanding that Europe's stability and future goes through the European perspective and the connectivity of the Western Balkans, which is not a risk but an opportunity for the Union. Energy connectivity, investment in infrastructure and the development of the region are key to achieving this'', she pointed out. 

