Vitosha Blvd is the 51st Most Expensive Shopping Street in the World
New Bond Street in London is the most expensive shopping street in Europe. According to the 29th edition of the Main Streets Across The World report of the global Cushman & Wakefield consulting company, the British location is shifting from this position to Avenue des Champs Élysée in Paris.
Globally, New Bond Street climbed to third place with 1,350 euros / sq. month rental, confirming the position of the British capital as a first-class trading venue. The first and second place for a consecutive year remain unchanged and occupy, respectively, from the top of 5th Avenue in New York with 2 355 euro / sq. m per month and Causeway Bay in Hong Kong with 2,140 EUR / sq. The fourth position is Via Montenapoleone in Milan with a 12.5% rental growth and an average of 1,125 EUR / sq. m per month, while the Avenue des Champs Élysée in Paris lags to fifth in the rankings, although the average rent remains unchanged at the level of 1 105 EUR / sq. m per month.
Vitosha Blvd is also on the list, according to Forton, a strategic partner of Cushman & Wakefield, the average monthly rent remains unchanged at € 46 / sq. m. In the global ranking, the most popular trading venue in Sofia fell by one place - from 50th to 51th position in 2017. The report included 451 commercial streets in the world.
Expert.bg
