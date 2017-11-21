Bulgarian PM: Bulgarian People Continue to Believe in the EU

''It is a great honor for us to be here. Bulgaria is one of the countries with the least Euroscepticism.'' This is what Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said at the beginning of the meeting between the government and the delegation headed by EP President Antonio Tajani, BGNES reported.

''And we are one of the countries that could have made a difference from being in the Warsaw Pact and the Council for Mutual Economic Assistance and being in the EU. So it was a conscious choice and it is no coincidence that the Bulgarian people continue to believe in the EU, and you are the representatives of the will of all European nations, being in the EP'', he pointed out.

''That is why once again, welcome to Bulgaria'', added Borisov. ''Welcome to help during these months of the Bulgarian Presidency because we want to help, even with our modest possibilities, on basic topics - to move the union forward'', Borisov said.