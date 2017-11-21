Bulgarian PM: Bulgarian People Continue to Believe in the EU

Politics » BULGARIA IN EU | November 21, 2017, Tuesday // 10:33| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgarian PM: Bulgarian People Continue to Believe in the EU facebook profile

''It is a great honor for us to be here. Bulgaria is one of the countries with the least Euroscepticism.'' This is what Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said at the beginning of the meeting between the government and the delegation headed by EP President Antonio Tajani,  BGNES reported.

''And we are one of the countries that could have made a difference from being in the Warsaw Pact and the Council for Mutual Economic Assistance and being in the EU. So it was a conscious choice and it is no coincidence that the Bulgarian people continue to believe in the EU, and you are the representatives of the will of all European nations, being in the EP'', he pointed out. 

''That is why once again, welcome to Bulgaria'', added Borisov. ''Welcome to help during  these months of the Bulgarian Presidency because we want to help, even with our modest possibilities, on basic topics - to move the union forward'', Borisov said.

Bulgaria in EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Antonio Tajani, Boyko Borissov, EU
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria