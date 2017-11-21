The Pentagon: The Taliban Control at Least a Third of Afghanistan
The Taliban are controlling not less than a third of Afghanistan, the Pentagon has admitted, reports sega.
In order to limit their financial resources, US aviation launched bombings against drug production workshops.
The blows were in the southern province of Helmand, where eight opium labs were destroyed. American estimates of poppy cultivation and drug production make the Taliban earn about USD 200 million a year.
A week ago, the UN warned that opium poppy fields had reached a record high of about 3.3 million decares.
