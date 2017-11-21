Patria Delivers a New Version of AMVXP to Slovakia as a Part of a Joint Slovak-Finnish 8x8 Vehicle Development Program

The Slovak and Finnish Ministries of Defense have agreed on a joint 8x8 infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) development program, and Patria has been selected to deliver a new prototype version of AMVXP 8x8 chassis as part of the program.

The selected industrial partners are Konstrukta Defence a.s. (prime contractor), Patria Land Systems Oy (vehicle) and EVPU a.s. (weapon system) by the Ministries of Defence of both countries.

The IFV development program includes a testing phase in Slovakia, and after the Slovakian test period the vehicle will be tested in Finland during this winter. Based on the results of this development program and successful tests, Slovakia plans to procure up to 81 IFVs as part of their military modernization program to be delivered in 2018-2024.

Patria AMVXP 8x8 vehicle includes NATO and EU proven solutions which fulfill customer's requirements. “During this program, we will develop together with EVPU a new version of an amphibious AMVXP based on combat proven platform AMV. The machine will use the integrated Turra weapon system fulfilling requirements of both Slovakian and Finnish Defense Forces. The same weapon system was demonstrated in Bulgaria, December 2016, on the polygon ‘Tulbeto’. Patria has continuous production in our manufacturing network since 2003, which creates capability to short lead time deliveries. We have also a solid and strong experience of technology transfer programs. Slovakia envisages to buy 81 fighting machines and to produce them locally. This creates work and business opportunities and the majority of the investment will remain in the country. We propose to Bulgaria an identical approach of local production transfer for 150 fighting machines as part of the Army modernization project.” confirms Mika Kari, President of Land business unit in Patria.

