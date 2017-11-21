PM Borisov and Serbian President Vucic Discuss Infrastructure Projects
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic thanked Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov for Sofia's support for Serbia's European road. This happened during a telephone conversation between the two, according to a report by the Serbian presidency.
Vucic said his country had huge expectations from the upcoming Bulgarian EU presidency in the first half of next year. He expressed the hope that "EU enlargement will be among the priorities of Sofia".
They also discussed issues related to the "infrastructure and energy projects of the two countries" that are part of the Berlin process. Among them is the highway between Belgrade and Sofia and the connection of the two countries through a gas pipeline. Vucic and Borisov also discussed the development of the railway line between Serbia and Bulgaria.
