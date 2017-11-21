PM Borisov and Serbian President Vucic Discuss Infrastructure Projects

Politics » DIPLOMACY | November 21, 2017, Tuesday // 09:57| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: PM Borisov and Serbian President Vucic Discuss Infrastructure Projects twitter.com

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic thanked Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov for Sofia's support for Serbia's European road. This happened during a telephone conversation between the two, according to a report by the Serbian presidency.

Vucic said his country had huge expectations from the upcoming Bulgarian EU presidency in the first half of next year. He expressed the hope that "EU enlargement will be among the priorities of Sofia".

They also discussed issues related to the "infrastructure and energy projects of the two countries" that are part of the Berlin process. Among them is the highway between Belgrade and Sofia and the connection of the two countries through a gas pipeline. Vucic and Borisov also discussed the development of the railway line between Serbia and Bulgaria.

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Vucic, Borisov, conversation, infrastructure, projects
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria