Brussels will Propose to Start Negotiations with Macedonia Next Year about Joining the EU

A lot of progress has been made in Macedonia, the European Commission and the EU member states are now seeing more positives about the country's situation and the opportunity to start the accession talks.

This was stated by EU Enlargement Commissioner Johannes Hahn at a press conference in Skopje with Prime Minister Zoran Zaev.

"We want the European Commission to recommend starting negotiations next year, and we are now more convinced than last year that Member States will agree to such a recommendation. It's about to be the last kilometer and a half of the marathon, "said Johannes Hahn.

He thinks it is important for the opposition to assume its role and to be responsible.

"If the EU is a national priority, the goal can only be achieved when all go in the same direction. I therefore urge the opposition to be a constructive critic in order to meet all the deadlines and dates we have agreed upon, "he said.

Prime Minister Zaev informed about the actions taken on urgent priorities for reforms in the judiciary, intelligence control and more efficient administration. He stressed that local reforms, initiatives and activities in the field of foreign policy were never more dynamic and that intensive work was being done to improve relations with all neighbors, including Greece, working to resolve the dispute over the Macedonian name.

In connection with the announcement of the EU's strategy for the Western Balkans, the Commissioner said that all six countries from the region will be included in the strategy document towards full membership of the European Community.