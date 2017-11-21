Skoda To Start Production Of Electric Vehicles By 2020

Skoda Auto is going to produce models that run purely on electric at their Mlada Boleslav site.



As of 2019, the brand will also be manufacturing electrical components for plug-in hybrids. The production of electric vehicles and parts is a significant step in the implementation of the brand's future strategy. "Skoda's future will be electric," says CEO Bernhard Maier.



"By 2025, we plan to offer five purely electrically powered models in various segments. We are pleased that the first all-electric Skoda will be built in the Czech Republic. This decision underlines the Group's confidence in the Skoda workforce.



This is an important step for the future of the Skoda brand and the Czech Republic as an automotive location."





auto.ndtv.com