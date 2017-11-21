NIMH: Changing Clouds Over Bulgaria Today, no Significant Rains

Bulgaria: NIMH: Changing Clouds Over Bulgaria Today, no Significant Rains pixabay.com

 There will be changing cloudiness over the country today, often substantial in the afternoon, but without significant rains.

Light to moderate wind will blow from West-Northwest. Maximum temperatures will range between 5°C and 10°C,  the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told FOCUS News Agency.

