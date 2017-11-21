The inhabitants of Lozenets district are protesting against the construction of a 34-floor skyscraper next to their blocks. By project, the building will rise to 120 meters in height and will be ready in the next five years, reported bTV.

According to residents of the neighborhood, however, it will in no way correspond to the infrastructure, it will block the traffic and access to light in their homes.

Despite the protests, construction began and people have already complained of unbearable noise in recent days.

''For three days we woke up twice before 5 am'', people living in the region told bTV.

Local residents claim that there is no longer a valid building permit and is actually being built illegally. They have prepared a new complaint, with which they want the construction to be terminated. They also insist that the building's building plan be revised and its height reduced to 8 floors, as required by the master plan.

''Arteks'' - the Company, responsible for the construction, said the height has already been renegotiated and will be reduced by 6 floors