Eurostat: Almost 50% of Children in Bulgaria Were at Risk of Poverty in 2016
Society | November 21, 2017, Tuesday // 09:09| Views: | Comments: 0
pixabay.com
Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
In 2016, almost half of the children in Bulgaria were at risk of poverty or social exclusion, European Union statistics agency Eurostat said in a report published to mark Universal Children's Day on 20th of November.
Bulgaria is followed by Romania, Greece and Hungary.
The lowest proportion of children at risk of poverty or social exclusion were recorded in Denmark, Finland and Slovenia.
Source: The Bulgarian National Television
- » NIMH: Changing Clouds Over Bulgaria Today, no Significant Rains
- » Inhabitants of Lozenets District are Protesting Against the Construction of a 34-Floor Skyscraper
- » Russia Admitted about Radioactive Contamination over Europe in September
- » Newly Appointed Young Teachers have Increased more than 4 Times
- » Residents of Lesbos Against Refugees on the Greek Island
- » Heathrow's Bears Return with Warm Christmas Advertising (Video)
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)