Eurostat: Almost 50% of Children in Bulgaria Were at Risk of Poverty in 2016

pixabay.com

In 2016, almost half of the children in Bulgaria were at risk of poverty or social exclusion, European Union statistics agency Eurostat said in a report published to mark Universal Children's Day on 20th of November.

Bulgaria is followed by Romania, Greece and Hungary.

The lowest proportion of children at risk of poverty or social exclusion were recorded in Denmark, Finland and Slovenia.

 

