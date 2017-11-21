President of the EP Will Arrive on a Working Visit to Bulgaria
The President of the European Parliament, Antonio Tajani, and the presidents of the eight political groups in the European Parliament, will arrive on a working visit to Bulgaria.The occasion is the upcoming Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the European Union, reported BGNES.
Tajani will be accepted by the head of state Rumen Radev on November 21 to hold a meeting with the European Parliament's Conference of Presidents.
Minister Liliana Pavlova will accompany the President of the EP during all the meetings planned in his program in Sofia.
In addition to the President, the program includes bilateral meetings of President Tajani with Prime Minister Borisov and Tsvetka Karayancheva, National Assembly President.
The EP's Conference of Presidents will meet with the Bulgarian government, followed by a press conference by EP President Antonio Tajani and Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov.
