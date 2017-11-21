Merkel is Ready for New Elections
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she was ready to lead her party to a possible new election for the Bundestag instead of risking forming an unstable minority government.
"I am very skeptical about a minority government," she told TVD, adding that "the new elections will be the better way."
