Merkel is Ready for New Elections

Politics | November 21, 2017, Tuesday // 08:59| Views: | Comments: 0
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she was ready to lead her party to a possible new election for the Bundestag instead of risking forming an unstable minority government.

"I am very skeptical about a minority government," she told TVD, adding that "the new elections will be the better way."

