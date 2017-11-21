South Korea says U.S. Designation of North Korea as Terrorist Sponsor to Contribute to Decentralization
South Korea’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday the United States’ decision to put North Korea back on a list of state sponsors of terrorism is expected to contribute to the peaceful decentralization of the North, Reuters reported.
The announcement will not change the joint stance of South Korea and the United States in trying to bring North Korea to dialogue, the ministry said in a text message to reporters.
