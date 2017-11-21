Russia Admitted about Radioactive Contamination over Europe in September

November 21, 2017, Tuesday
Russian authorities have confirmed that there has been increased radioactivity in the country, the Guardian reported. From the surveys it is clear that ruthenium-106 exceeds 986 times the performance compared to last month. This is an "extremely high concentration". The indicators were detected between September 25 and October 1 in the South Urals, the Russian meteorological office reports. There is the Mayak nuclear complex, which suffered one of the worst accidents in 1957. Today it is used for the processing of nuclear fuel waste.

Greenpeace requested the Rosatom Company to carry out a thorough investigation and publication of its results. In mid-October, Rosatom announced that except in St. Petersburg, no trace of ruthenium-106 was found.

In October, Moscow announced that there was no change in the radiation background.

On Monday, Roggromett announced that the isotope was found in Tatarstan and southern Russia, and eventually after September 29 reached "all European factions, starting with Italy and continuing to northern Europe," reports "Guardian"

