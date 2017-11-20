Newly Appointed Young Teachers have Increased more than 4 Times

About 3500 young teachers started work this school year, which is more than 4 times more than the previous one, when about 800 people were newly recruited.

The data is provided by the Syndicate of Bulgarian Teachers at the Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria (CITUB) and were announced on Monday by the President of the Union, Yanka Takeva. She thinks young teachers are motivated to start work by raising wages, improving working conditions in schools and kindergartens, and hoping that public opinion on the profession will improve.

Takeva reminded that some 39,000 lecturers will retire in the coming years. The large number of teachers in retirement and retirement age can not be compensated for by young entrants in their system. The Ministry of Education and Science has previously announced that besides attracting more young people to education, there will also be work on retention of retired teachers