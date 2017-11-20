North Korea is Preparing a New Intercontinental Missile Test
World | November 20, 2017, Monday // 17:20| Views: | Comments: 0
Source: Twitter
World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The DPRK can test a new intercontinental ballistic missile by the end of this year. This was revealed representatives of the National Intelligence Service (NIS) to members of the Parliamentary Intelligence Committee. They have informed the state agency Rönhåp about their findings, quoted by BGNES.
The NIS representatives also revealed that North Korea's Core People's Political Control (GPA) is being inspected in North Korea. As a result, "the head of the administration, Hwan Pchion So, and his deputy Kim Von Hon, were punished."
- » The EU Introduces Permanent Checks at its External Borders
- » Ankara Asks For Further Probe into NATO Drill Incident
- » Google has Added a New Feature on YouTube for Smartphones
- » A Sculptor Carved a Statue of Putin as a Winged Bear (Video)
- » Elizabeth II and Prince Philip Celebrate Platinum Anniversary of their Wedding
- » NASA has a Plan to Keep People from Space Viruses
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)