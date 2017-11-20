North Korea is Preparing a New Intercontinental Missile Test

The DPRK can test a new intercontinental ballistic missile by the end of this year. This was revealed representatives of the National Intelligence Service (NIS) to members of the Parliamentary Intelligence Committee. They have informed the state agency Rönhåp about their findings, quoted by BGNES.

The NIS representatives also revealed that North Korea's Core People's Political Control (GPA) is being inspected in North Korea. As a result, "the head of the administration, Hwan Pchion So, and his deputy Kim Von Hon, were punished."

