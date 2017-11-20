Volkswagen will Invest EUR 22.8 Billion in its Factories
German automotive giant Volkswagen announced on Monday that it plans to invest 22.8 billion euros to improve the operations of its leading automobile production plants from 2018 to 2022 with a focus on electric vehicles , BNR reported.
The focus of the investments, which are part of the company's strategy, known as Transform 2025+, will be on the further development of modular production, the continuation of model production and further efforts in the field of electric cars.
Volkswagen today presented a long-term cost program worth 34 billion euros, aimed at strengthening the company's position on the electric vehicle market.
- » Subaru has Withdrawn nearly 400,000 of its Cars due to a Lack of Safety Check
- » The Tender for the Highway to Pleven / Lovech will be in the Second Half of 2018
- » Bulgaria will Work for an European Strategy for the Oil Industry
- » French Company Invests EUR 30 Million for a New Plant in Pleven
- » 100% Electric Bus Fleet For Shenzhen (Population 11.9 Million) By End Of 2017 (Video)
- » Russia and the UAE are Considering Joint Production of a Passenger Airplane