Volkswagen will Invest EUR 22.8 Billion in its Factories

German automotive giant Volkswagen announced on Monday that it plans to invest 22.8 billion euros to improve the operations of its leading automobile production plants from 2018 to 2022 with a focus on electric vehicles , BNR reported.

The focus of the investments, which are part of the company's strategy, known as Transform 2025+, will be on the further development of modular production, the continuation of model production and further efforts in the field of electric cars.
Volkswagen today presented a long-term cost program worth 34 billion euros, aimed at strengthening the company's position on the electric vehicle market.

