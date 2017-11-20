The EU Introduces Permanent Checks at its External Borders

The Council of the EU has approved the rules for introducing permanent controls for the crossing of the external borders of the Community, the news agencies reported. The new system, which also required changes to Schengen legislation, is expected to enter into force by 2020.

The system will include data on people crossing the EU's external borders as well as on cases of refusal of admission to the EU. The aim is to improve the fight against terrorism, as well as easier to detect overdue visas.

The system will apply to non-EU nationals. The database will store the identity of travelers, their travel documents and biometric data. The collected data will be stored for a period of 5 years for foreigners who have overdue their authorized stay in the EU and for 3 years for the others.