The EU Introduces Permanent Checks at its External Borders

World » EU | November 20, 2017, Monday // 16:42| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: The EU Introduces Permanent Checks at its External Borders Source: Twitter

The Council of the EU has approved the rules for introducing permanent controls for the crossing of the external borders of the Community, the news agencies reported. The new system, which also required changes to Schengen legislation, is expected to enter into force by 2020.

The system will include data on people crossing the EU's external borders as well as on cases of refusal of admission to the EU. The aim is to improve the fight against terrorism, as well as easier to detect overdue visas.

The system will apply to non-EU nationals. The database will store the identity of travelers, their travel documents and biometric data. The collected data will be stored for a period of 5 years for foreigners who have overdue their authorized stay in the EU and for 3 years for the others.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: EU, borders, control
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria