Free Video Lessons for the Underwater World for Children

The initiative is part of the campaign "Find the Treasures of the Underwater World"

20.11.2017, Sofia - Series of free video lessons start for children dedicated to the underworld magic. It is part of the Underworld Treasures - this year's educational initiative for children's multivitamins and immune-stimulating "Martians". Consultants of the project are Julian Nedev and his wife Plamena Mileva - professional underwater photographers who have won a number of prestigious awards for their work, including for their extreme models of underwater.

"The first video lesson is introductory and aims to introduce children to the formation of the oceans, their number and type. Then we sink deep into the waters of one of the most beautiful seas - the Red Sea. The frames that will the children and their parents will see are shot in the spring and the magic, color and diversity will leave them impressed with the magic of the underwater world, "says Nedev.

The project is a follow-up to last year's "See where Mars" campaign was when the Martians together with Ucha.se created free lessons for the universe with the help of NAO Director Rozhen Nikola Petrov. Then the video lessons were watched over 5,000 times only in the first few days, and the children had the opportunity to get a lot of useful knowledge about the planets, the Sun, and whether and when there could be life on Mars.

After the success of the joint campaign with Uca.se, the Martians consider that such campaigns have a huge meaning, as the information is presented in an accessible and intriguing way and the children understand and remember everything. This year's lessons are devoted to the other extreme, and from the cosmos, the kids will dive directly into the vast wonders of the underwater world. Stories of beautiful corals, rare animal species, and sunken ships and treasures will be told.

The first lesson is now available and can be viewed free at www.marsianci.bg