Heathrow's Bears Return with Warm Christmas Advertising (Video)

Every Christmas, London's Heathrow Airport surprises its passengers with original commercials.

In 2016, for example, main characters in the video were incredibly sympathetic teddy bears, who were actually grandparents going to their grandchildren for the holidays. The video was viewed over 5 million times.

Today, the airport has also published its new advertisement, with sweet bear returning. This time, however, we are witnessing the birth of their love story. We track down how they met and created a family.

The video is really hilarious and will surely set you up on a festive wave.