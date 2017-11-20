Harrison Ford Helped a Woman after a Car Crash

November 20, 2017, Monday
Harrison Ford Helped a Woman after a Car Crash

The actor drove his car after the lady on Highway 126 when she lost control of the vehicle and got out of the way. At this point, Harrison and several other drivers stopped their cars to help the injured, reports BNT. 

She suffered minor injuries and was examined by paramedics.

Meanwhile, it became clear that Ford's character in the new Star Wars movie, Solo, will continue to play a key role, even though he was killed by his own son in the previous section.

"Han's ghost will be present throughout the movie," director Ryan Johnson said.

The premiere of the next film in the series "The Last Jedi" will be on December 15th.

