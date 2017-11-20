Global Economic Competitiveness Index: Bulgaria Ranks 49th Out of 137 Countries

In this year's ranking of the Global Economic Competitiveness Index, Bulgaria ranks 49th out of 137 countries, thanks only to macroeconomic stability (this is our 25th position). From there on: According to the state of the institutions we are 98th, by level of infrastructure - 76th place, on the indicator "Health and primary education" - 68th place, as our previous ranking is 57th, according to the indicator "Higher Education and Continuing Education" - 54th place, which is also worse than the past ranking when we were 46th (at 46th last year).

There is a serious collapse of investment as a share of GDP - from 28.3% in 2007 to 18.6% in 2016, including: public investment fell from 5.2% to 2.8% , foreign direct investment - from 18.8% to 1.4%.

Growth is only the case with local private investment, which increased from 4.3% in 2007 to 14.4% in 2016.

 

 

