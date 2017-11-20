In this year's ranking of the Global Economic Competitiveness Index, Bulgaria ranks 49th out of 137 countries, thanks only to macroeconomic stability (this is our 25th position). From there on: According to the state of the institutions we are 98th, by level of infrastructure - 76th place, on the indicator "Health and primary education" - 68th place, as our previous ranking is 57th, according to the indicator "Higher Education and Continuing Education" - 54th place, which is also worse than the past ranking when we were 46th (at 46th last year).

There is a serious collapse of investment as a share of GDP - from 28.3% in 2007 to 18.6% in 2016, including: public investment fell from 5.2% to 2.8% , foreign direct investment - from 18.8% to 1.4%.

Growth is only the case with local private investment, which increased from 4.3% in 2007 to 14.4% in 2016.

Expert.bg