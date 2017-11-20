Car Drivers Are Now Passing Without Restrictions Through the "Vitinya" Tunnel

Car drivers pass without restrictions through the ''Vitinya'' tunnel on the Hemus motorway. This was announced by the press center of the Road Infrastructure Agency. Today, at 12.00, the movement in the renovated tube for Sofia is restored, with new lighting and video surveillance and fire alarm systems.

With the completion of the planned activities, traffic from the capital to Northern Bulgaria is now unconstrained in the two pipes of the longest tunnel in Bulgaria ''Vitinya'' (1195 m).

The tunnel for Sofia on the "Vitinya" tunnel is already with energy-efficient LED lighting. 354 pcs. lighting fixtures. The facility is equipped with a new power supply system, video surveillance, fire alarm and alarm system. To improve traffic safety, a traffic light system and variable traffic signs have been installed.

 

